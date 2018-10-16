Goodyear Blimp Celebrates Milestone As It Travels Across The Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Goodyear blimp will be flying over Fort Smith on Tuesday (Oct. 16).

The Wingfoot Two stopped in town to celebrate the emergency roadside service program helping its two-millionth truck in 10 years.

The blimp stretches 246 feet and can reach ground speeds of 73 mph and is traveling from Ohio to California.

Fort Smith Goodyear employees have the opportunity to take this once in a lifetime flight across town, but Assistant Chief Pilot William Bayliss says it’s special for everyone to see the blimp fly over the area.

“People line up to see us. We’ve shut down highways in the towns across the country just people coming out to get a look at the blimp it’s that kind of childhood amazement that not just for children, but for adults too. It’s rewarding to see that. A lot of happy people around blimps,” he said.

If weather permits, they plan on taking 12 flights of seven people each. The Wingfoot Two hope to arrive in California by the end of October.