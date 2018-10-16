× Historic Beaver Bridge Closed For Inspection

HOLIDAY ISLAND (KFSM) — State highway officials are closing State Highway 187 Bridge at Beaver for inspection by structural engineers.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), the bridge has required temporary closures since early October due to scheduled routine maintenance. ArDOT engineers called for the closer to look at the bridge after receiving results of an inspection of the bridge. Until that review is complete, the bridge will be closed.

A video showing a 35-ton bus crossing the one-lane bridge causing the bridge to dip has gone viral.

ArDOT’s spokesperson Danny Strassel told 5NEWS highway officials are not sure if the damage was done by the bus or not, they are working to determine when damage to the bridge actually happened