× Police: Pea Ridge Man Masturbated In Front Of Children

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Police cited a Pea Ridge man Thursday (Oct. 11) after two girls said he was masturbating while watching them from his house, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Steven Lee Snider, 65, was cited for indecent exposure, a Class A misdemeanor.

The two girls said they passed Snider’s home on Pickens Road, where they saw him standing completely naked in the doorway and masturbating, according to the report.

Snider denied masturbating in front of the girls, saying he opened his door in his underwear and stared outside about 15 seconds before going stepping away, according to the affidavit.

Snider’s arraignment is set for Nov. 13 in Pea Ridge District Court.

Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.