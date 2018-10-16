× Police: XNA Officer Threatened Brother With Service Weapon

CENTERTON (KFSM) — An XNA officer was arrested Sunday (Oct. 14) after he allegedly used his service weapon to threaten his brother during an argument, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Zachary Wayne-Clayton Turner, 34, was arrested in connection with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery.

Turner’s brother, Shawn Turner, said the two got into a fight over Shawn Turner threatening to spank their nephew.

Shawn Turner said he and Zach Turner were fighting in the kitchen of Turner’s home on Sun Meadow Drive when Zach Turner pulled out his gun, according to the affidavit.

The Turners’ mother and nephew were both in the house when the fight happened, but both said they didn’t see it, according to the affidavit.

Zach Turner reported the incident to Centerton police. Officers arrived and found Turner in his full XNA uniform.

Zach Turner didn’t disclose pulling his gun out during his initial statement to police, but when asked about it said Shawn Turner “charged” him during the fight, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police seized Zach Turner’s duty weapon and logged it as evidence. Shawn Turner was given a warning for criminal trespass.

An XNA spokeswoman was unable to comment Tuesday (Oct. 16), calling it a personnel issue.

Turner was being held at the Benton County Jail on a $2,500 bond. He has a hearing set for Nov. 19 in Benton County Circuit Court.