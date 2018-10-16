× Rogers Couple Sentenced For Abusing 2-Year-Old Girl

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers couple was sentenced Tuesday (Oct. 16) in Benton County Circuit Court for abusing a 2-year-old girl last year.

Stacey Carmichael, 26, and Matthew Ryder Vansickle, 23, pleaded guilty to beating Carmichael’s daughter and splashing chemicals in her eyes.

Vansickle was sentenced to 15 years in the state Department of Correction followed by a 10-year suspended sentence.

Carmichael received six years probation and 120 days in the Benton County Jail.

Carmichael took her toddler to a hospital in December 2017 because the girl’s eyes were swollen shut, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Carmichael told Benton County sheriff’s deputies the swelling was from an eye infection and doctors sent them home.

But after speaking with doctors, deputies found that several hospital examinations revealed signs of child abuse, and the girl’s eye irritation was “consistent with alkali chemical injury,” according to the affidavit.

During one examination in January, a doctor noted the possible burn appeared to “be from a large volume of chemicals” which likely caused the girl “immediate and extreme pain,” according to the affidavit.

Hospital staff also said the girl had severe, full-body bruising.

In March, the girl underwent an amniotic membrane graft for each eye earlier this month and has since recovered, according to the Benton County prosecutor’s office.