The New School Starts Things Right

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - There have been several new high schools pop up over the past decade or so and their athletic teams have taken a year or two to get things going.

The New School is hoping that's not the case and if Tuesday night was any indication, the Cougars could be dangerous.

The Cougars are competing as a varsity team for the first time in school history this season and got off to a big start as they routed Mulberry 67-38 but the win was a long time coming for everyone involved.

"It's a great opportunity," Cougars' junior Jan Sturner said. "We worked from last fall all the way until now and it's a long time coming I guess."

Sturner scored the first bucket in school history and helped The New School jump out to a 17-point halftime lead.

"It was a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure coming in," junior Arthur Lofton said. "We wanted to get the W. We came out and played very well at the beginning. Coach said to keep it up so we kept it up and we got the W."

Starting a program is tough but it does make the transition a little easier when you can bring in a coach with more than 500 career wins. Long time West Fork coach David Ferrell came out of retirement to take the job last year but he said the nerves were still there.

"Well you know it's never changed for me and if it ever does I'll probably get out," Ferrell said. "I was just as nervous for this as I was my first college (game) or my first West Fork (game) so it's good to get it under our belt. Kids played great, played hard and I'm really proud of them."

The New School is a full member of the Arkansas Activities Association and will compete in the 1A-1 conference.