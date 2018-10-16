× Week Seven Of The FFN Ten: Bentonville, Booneville Shine

Week seven of high school football brought us a matchup unbeaten 3A-1 teams and a classic rivalry in the 7A-West. It also told us a lot about playoff seeding and set the stage for the final three weeks.

Five Takeaways From Week Seven

Bentonville Breaks Hearts Again – For the 13th straight regular season, Bentonville topped Fayetteville. The final of 24-20 was an indication of how hard fought the game was. Both defensive lines stepped up to stem offensive production. Darius Bowers returned from a left knee injury and led the Purple Dogs on what seemed to be the winning TD drive with two minutes left. Until Easton Hughes hit Harrison Campbell for a 56 yard score with under a minute left. The Tigers are 4-0 in 7A-West play. Booneville Denies The Doubters – If there were any to begin with. Brandon Ulmer’s ACL tear hasn’t been a setback for quarterback Evan Schlinker and the stout Bearcat defense. Booneville pounded previously unbeaten Mansfield 55-6, again justifying a No. 1 rank in class 3A. The Bearcats now likely cruise to a 10-0 regular season. Mountainburg In Control – The Dragons are 5-1, 3-0 in 2A-4 play. Tom Harrell’s offense is running smoothly and the lone setback came to a powerful Greenland team. Three tests to end the regular season await: at Hackett, vs Magazine and at preseason conference favorite and newcomer Hector. Mountainburg controls its own fate as far as a conference championship and playoff seeding. Gravette Struggles Again – Under first year coach Doug Greenwood, things haven’t gone as smooth as the Lion faithful would have hoped. Gravette is 0-7 and has scored just 26 points in seven games, an average of 3.7 per contest. The best shot for a Lion win comes against Green Forest on Friday. West Fork Continues Futility – Journalism is all about tailing the good and bad of football. Justin Smith inherited a West Fork team that was on a 16 game losing streak and has yet to snap that skid. The Tigers fell 56-0 to Cedarville and haven’t won any of the last 23 games dating back to September 23, 2016 in a shutout of Subiaco Academy. West Fork has lost 27 of its last 28 games.

Five Thoughts On Week Eight