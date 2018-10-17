× Arkansas Democrats To Halt Ads After Governor’s Letter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Democrats say they’re halting radio ads promoting the party’s nominee for governor after Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson complained it violated campaign finance limits.

A state party spokesman said Wednesday (Oct. 17) they party is suspending further runs of the ad supporting Democratic nominee Jared Henderson, who’s trying to unseat Hutchinson.

Earlier Wednesday, Hutchinson said in a letter to the party that it’s roughly $15,000 ad buy exceeds contribution limits and asked that they be pulled down. Hutchinson’s campaign says that since it expressly advocates for Henderson’s election, the ad is subject to a $2,700 limit as a non-monetary contribution.

The party’s ads tout Henderson’s proposals to deny public pensions to convicted legislators and strengthen the state Ethics Commission.