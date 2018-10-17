× Arkansas Picked 10th In League, Gafford Tabbed 1st Team All-SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KFSM)–After an explosive freshman year, Daniel Gafford elected to return to Arkansas as a sophomore. The national media took notice.

Gafford was name Preseason 1st Team All-SEC before SEC Media Day in Birmingham on Wednesday. The El Dorado native averaged 11.8 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and ranked second in the SEC with 76 blocks. Gafford set a single season school record with 75 dunks as a freshman.

In what will be Mike Anderson’s 8th season, Arkansas was picked to finish 10th out of 14 teams in the league. Among players that saw more than ten minutes per game, the Razorbacks lost eight of ten from last year’s squad including Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford. Gafford and Adrio Bailey are the lone returners to average more than ten minutes per game.

The season gets underway with Friday’s Red-White game which tips off at 7:00 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.

Preseason First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Reid Travis – Kentucky

Tremont Waters – LSU

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Preseason Second Team All-SEC

Bryce Brown – Auburn

Jared Harper – Auburn

Jalen Hudson – Florida

PJ Washington – Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State

Jontay Porter – Missouri

Admiral Schofield – Tennessee

SEC Preseason Player of the Year

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Mississippi State

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Georgia

14. Ole Miss