× Deaths Of Missing Wisconsin Girl’s Parents Ruled Homicide

WISCONSIN (CBS) — Authorities on Wednesday (Oct. 17) ruled the deaths of the parents of a missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl as homicide, as the search for Jayme Closs, the missing girl, entered its third day.

Furthermore, investigators believe Closs was present at the time of their deaths, and believe that she is still in danger.

Law enforcement agencies have worked around the clock to find her since Monday (Oct. 15) morning. Closs was last seen at a family gathering Sunday (Oct. 14) afternoon.

Early Monday morning a 911 call led police to her home in Barron, Wisconsin, where officers found her parents – 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James Closs – dead.

A relative told CBS News that the home’s door was shot in.

Police say gunshots were involved in the parents’ deaths, but they have yet to give more details on the situation. They also know whose phone dialed 911, but they have yet to name the device’s owner.

On Tuesday, a second search of the Closs home and property turned up no new leads. Meanwhile, authorities say they’ve gotten more than 200 tips following an Amber Alert that was issued Monday afternoon.

One tip from police in Miami, Florida, said that Closs was possibly spotted at a gas station, 1,500 miles away from western Wisconsin. However, investigators with the Barron County Sheriff’s Office say that the tip is not credible.

Authorities have said they believe Closs was home at the time of her parents’ deaths.

Baron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald calleded for locals to come forward if they notice anything suspicious, and have already received more than 400 tips from the community and the nation at large.

“Every second counts in this case,” he said. “When a child like Jayme is missing, we ask you to observe this behavior and report it to us.”

Anyone who notices anything suspicious or sees Closs is asked to call 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106.