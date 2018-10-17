× Firefighters Rescue Dog From Cave On Mount Kessler

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A dog had a harrowing adventure on Mount Kessler on Tuesday after being trapped in a small cave, but Fayetteville firefighters came to her rescue.

Firefighters were alerted to the dog’s plight by Fayetteville Animal Control, said Battalion Chief Willie Watts of the Fayetteville Fire Department. Someone hiking the mountain heard the dog barking and alerted animal control.

A member of animal control found the dog and realized the dog was “in a crevice, almost a little cave,” Watts said.

“We still aren’t sure how she got in there,” he said. “She may have entered from another spot.”

Watts said Engine 6, Ladder 6, Rescue 1 and Battalion 1 responded — the usual complement for a rescue call. They also responded with a UTV that’s used for trail rescues, he said.

The firefighters got the call about 5 p.m. and found the dog in the cave. Watts said it took about two hours to remove enough debris and chip away enough rock to get the dog out.

The dog, a blonde, pitbull mix, was unharmed, Watts said. She greeted the firefighters with a lot of barking, he said.

“She was excited to see us, that’s for sure,” he said.

The dog was taken to the Fayetteville Animal Shelter to see if an owner comes forward to claim her.