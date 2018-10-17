Fort Smith Police Release Audio Of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark consulted with the family of Samuel Morris, 27, the female victim of the incident, and Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue and has elected to release the audio of the officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday (Oct. 13) morning.

The decision comes amid an ongoing investigation. Its purpose is to provide a better understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Fort Smith Police Department is committed to maintaining a transparent investigative process throughout, and will release more information as it becomes available.

The shooting happened at 5221 Johnson Street where police responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance involving weapons.

When police arrived they found Morris threatening a person at knife point, but the victim got a way from Morris, according to police.

Police said the repeatedly asked Morris to drop the knife, but he didn’t.

That’s when an officer shot Morris, who was later transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

WARNING: The audio linked below is of a graphic and disturbing nature.