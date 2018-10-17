March In Downtown Fort Smith To Remember A Man Killed By A Police Officer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith police release audio of a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Investigators say 27-year-old Samuel Morris was holding a female at knife point on Saturday ( Oct. 13) when officers repeatedly told him to drop the weapon.

On Wednesday (Oct. 17), friends and family of Morris held a memorial walk from Grand Avenue to the Fort Smith police station in honor of Samuel Morris’ life.

The incident happened Saturday and caused a lot of confusion. Many want to know what happened to lead to the shooting, according to those at the march.

Earlier, police released the audio of when Morris was shot at the Allied Gardens apartment complex.

Police said Morris, 27, held a woman at knife-point and refused to comply to the command to put the knife down and let the woman go.

As the woman screamed for help … Morris was shot and killed by police, according to the audio recording.

Fort Smith police said they spoke with Morris’ family and then decided to release the audio from the incident.

The Fort Smith officer who fired their weapon is now on paid leave while an investigation is underway.