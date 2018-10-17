× Morrow, Phillips Unselfishly Pacing Pointers Offense

VAN BUREN (KFSM)–Casey Dick walked in to his first head coaching job and found that a couple quarterbacks and wide receivers stood out. Just so happens to be the same two kids: senior Christian morrow and sophomore Gary Phillips.

“He’s my go to, I’m his go to when I’m on the field. So we’ve always had that strong bond together,” Morrow said.

“When I look out there I know that Christian, he’ll get his block or he’ll run his route right and we’ll be able to get him the ball,” agreed Phillips.

“Those two kids out there are your hardest workers and they’re at kind of that leadership position that everyone looks at, I think that puts you in a really good situation,” Dick said.

Christian started off the year at quarterback with Gary rotating in, before an ankle injury slotted Phillips in for the majority of the snaps.

“They each bring something unique, they’re kind of interchangeable,” Dick explained. “One can go from receiver to quarterback and we can split it up.”

“I played some quarterback and Gary played some receiver and then he’d come in at quarterback but as of now I’m looking to play a little bit more receiver, keep the defense off balance, use my speed and stuff to run some routes,” Morrow added.

Van Buren QBs Passing Rushing Receiving Morrow (SR) 100/178, 1101 yds, 6 TD 69 car, 342 yds, 4 TD 4 rec, 85 yds, TD Phillips (SO) 24/53, 411 yds, 6 TD 39 car, 355 yds, 2 TD 16 rec, 125 yds, TD TOTAL 124/231, 1512 yds, 12 TD 108 car, 697 yds, 6 TD 20 rec, 210 yds, 2 TD

Two quarterbacks split playing time in an explosive offense until a sophomore lefty comes in and proves himself. Sound familiar?

“It kind of reminds me of Alabama’s offense because you know they have Jalen Hurts and then Tua [Tagovailoa],” said Phillips. “So that’s kind of what we do, if I’m at quarterback then Christian will be receiver and we’ll get him the ball and then if Christian’s at quarterback I’ll be receiver.”

Dick smiled at the comparison and said, “We have a long way to go if we want to be Alabama’s offense. But both of those guys are really good athletes that can go out and execute what we ask of our offense and put our team in situations to where we feel like we have a little bit of an advantage.”

Van Buren’s offense is complemented by tight end Logan Humphreys, receiver Jude Bartholomew and running back Brayden Rivas. The Pointers travel to Springdale on Friday to face Har-Ber at 7:00 p.m and look to stay on track for their first playoff berth since 2011.