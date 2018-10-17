× Mountain Valley Firm Sold For $78.5 Million

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — The chief financial officer of Mountain Valley Spring Co. says he expects operations to continue as normal after the Hot Springs-based company was sold to a Florida firm.

It was announced this week that DS Services Corp. purchased Mountain Valley Spring from Great Range Capital for $78.5 million. Mountain Valley Chief Financial Officer Charles Brown says the acquisition will allow the company, known for its water sold in green glass bottles, to continuing growing.

Brown tells The Sentinel-Record that the company will keep its bottling facility in Garland County and continue operating its downtown visitors center and museum in Hot Springs.

Mountain Valley’s flagship brand, Mountain Valley Spring Water, has been sourced from the Lockett Spring near the company’s bottling plant since 1871.