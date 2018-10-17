× Portion Of Rupple Road In Fayetteville Shutting Down Tonight, Thursday Night

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Rupple Road will be closed to all traffic starting tonight (Oct. 17).

Rupple Road from Starry Night to West Mount Comfort Road will be closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Wednesday night. The road will close again at the same times on Thursday.

The closure will allow water utility work to take place.

That portion of Rupple Road is undergoing a realignment as part of an overall project to turn Rupple Road into an alternative north-south corridor for Fayetteville, as well as to provide access to some of the city’s emerging trail systems, according to the city of Fayetteville. The section from Starry Night to Mount Comfort Road is part of a portion that is being moved east so the road aligns with an existing stoplight and the rest of Rupple Road north of Mount Comfort Road.

More information on the Rupple Road project can be found online here.