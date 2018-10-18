65th Annual War Eagle Craft Fair Kicks Off With Rain In The Forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The 65th annual War Eagle Craft Fair is underway in Benton County, with a rainy forecast happening during the event.

The four day fair averages about 125,000 people who travel to Benton County from across the U.S. for the unique hand-made crafts.

The media director for the event, Cole Seal, said even though the forecast is calling for rain, it won't affect the crowd.

"After 65 years we've seen all kinds of weather, and it is supposed to rain from what we understand, but we haven't had a lot of rain this year, so the ground is ready to soak it up, and we're not too worried about it."

Seal told 5NEWS if the rain does cause issues on Friday, crews are prepared.

"We do have a wrecker on site, so if someone gets stuck, or locks their keys in their car or anything like that, we are prepared to help them."

The War Eagle Craft Fair is a four-day event that wraps up Sunday (Oct. 21).