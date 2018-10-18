Arkansas Restaurants To Be Featured On Upcoming ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Several restaurants in central Arkansas will be shown on the new season of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” our CNN affiliate in Little Rock KATV reports.

Both Flyway Brewing and La Terraza Rum & Lounge of Little Rock will be featured in an episode titled “Pretzels, Pork and Paella” airing on Friday (Oct. 19) at 8 p.m. and again on Saturday (Oct. 20) at 11 p.m., KATV says.

Flyway Brewing posted to their Facebook page that they are hosting watch parties both nights. They say they will have food and drink specials and are offering a free pretzel for anyone dressed as the show’s famous host, chef Guy Fieri.

Another episode named “From Big Burgers to Little Italy” will play on Friday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. featuring Little Rock’s Bruno’s Little Italy, KATV reports.

Fieri sent a tweet this summer saying that the show, in its 29th season, had “finally” visited Arkansas.

It’s been a long time comin’ but we finally brought #DDD to the state of Arkansas. Little Rock, what a town! We WILL be back — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 29, 2018

Two more Little Rock restaurants, The Root Cafe and The Fold: Botanas & Bar, will also be featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” this season, KATV says. What day the episode featuring those restaurants will air has yet to be announced.