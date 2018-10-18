Friday’s Rain: Hour-By-Hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will be likely during the day on Friday as a front settles into the area. The rain will move from the northwest to the southeast during the day with rainfall amounts generally on the lighter side.

Here's hour it plays out hour-by-hour...

6AM: Rain continues to move into the area

NOON: Rain will be common across the entire area

5PM: Rain begins to shift southeast

7PM: Football Friday Night: Rain will be moving out but light drizzle/mist will still be common. This will be especially true along and south of I40.

Expect rain totals to be in the 1/2 to 1" range with most of us on the lower end of that spectrum.

Still trending sunny for the weekend!!

-Garrett