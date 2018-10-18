× Highway Closure Over Beaver Dam Extended Into November

CARROLL COUNTY (KFSM) — Work is continuing on Beaver Dam, resulting in the closure of Arkansas Highway 187 being extended.

The road was supposed to reopen this week, but installation of a hydropower head gate into the dam has taken longer than expected, according to Erin Jimenez, public affairs specialist with the Little Rock District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Instead, the road is expected to remain closed until early November.

The Dam Site Peninsula Area, also called the Dam Site Cutoff Wall, will also remain closed so work crews can stage equipment and materials there.

The Corps recommends travelers use U.S. 62 as an alternate route.

The extended closure announcement comes days after the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department announced that the Beaver Bridge on the eastern segment of Highway 187 would be closed for damage inspection.

That closure came after a viral video showed a 35-ton tour bus going over the 69-year-old suspension bridge, which has a 10-ton weight limit. That bridge will remain closed until the highway department determines if any damage was caused by the bus and makes any necessary repairs.