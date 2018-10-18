× Man In Custody After Incident At WRMC Emergency Room

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after an incident at the entrance to the emergency room at a Fayetteville hospital.

Police were called out to a report of a man causing a scene at the entrance to Washington Regional Medical Center emergency room shortly before 8 a.m. According to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, the man was “impaired.”

The man was taken into custody at 7:56 a.m. without incident, Murphy said.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

