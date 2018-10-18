× Police Investigating Shooting At Harley A. Wilson Park Near The Future School Of Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are investigating a shooting at Harley A. Wilson Park near the Future School of Fort Smtih in the Belle Grove Historic District in downtown Fort Smith.

The Future School of Fort Smith on N. 7th Street was releasing students at 1 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 18) when students and faculty heard five or six gunshots down the street at Harley A. Wilson Park and pulled the students back inside.

The Future School of Fort Smith was placed on temporary lockdown for 15 minutes until Fort Smith police gave the clear.

Fort Smith police are now searching the surrounding neighborhoods for a suspect.

Anyone with more information should call police at 479-709-5100.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as police release more information.