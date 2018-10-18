× Rogers Giving Away Trees To Residents This Saturday

ROGERS (KFSM) — The city of Rogers is giving away a variety of 90 trees this Saturday (Oct. 20) to residents who live within city limits.

The giveaway will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Downtown Rogers Farmers Market, 101 E. Cherry Street.

Residents will need to bring their most recent water bill and a driver’s license as proof of residence. The trees will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All of the trees will be in 3-gallon or 5-gallon buckets and will be about 3-4 feet tall.

The city will be giving out the following species of trees:

35 Shantung maples

20 swamp white oaks

15 willow oaks

10 Ann magnolias

10 rising redbuds

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.