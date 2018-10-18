Small School Teammates To Clash On Big Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roland hasn't exactly been the hot bed for big time college athletes. That isn't a knock on the players that have come through the Rangers' athletic program but it's just the nature of sports at a small Oklahoma school.

So when Austin Cantrell signed with Arkansas out of high school, it was a huge deal. The following spring, Manny Bunch signed with Tulsa.

The two were dynamic in high school and remember fondly what the other was able to do on the football field.

"He's a really fierce competitor and that's really all that needs to be said about him," Cantrell said. of Bunch. "He's going to come out and play. I love the guy. He's a really good ball player and a great athlete."

"He's an amazing player," Bunch said of Cantrell. "He's probably one of the best tight ends we'll play this year in my opinion."

After teaming up for a few years in high school, the pair will square off inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday as Arkansas plays host to Tulsa.

Considering Cantrell has been a mainstay at tight end for the Razorbacks and Bunch has started all six games for the Golden Hurricane at safety, the two will certainly be facing one another on more than one play.

"I'm excited," Cantrell said. "I haven't really put too much thought into just me and Manny playing each other but I think it will be fun."

"We've worked together growing up and it's good to finally get to play him," Bunch said. "We knew the game was coming up and we kind of talked to each other about it."

Arkansas vs Tulsa kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning and the Roland coaching staff plans to take the Rangers to the game to watch two of their former players duke it out.