× Two Oklahoma Officers, Former Deputy Charged In November 2017 Traffic Stop

STILWELL, Okla. (KFSM) — Two police officers and a former sheriff’s deputy were arrested Wednesday on charges related to a November 2017 traffic stop.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Stilwell officers James Glenn and Curtis Jordan and former Adair County Deputy Robert McClure all face charges of assault and battery.

The charges were filed by the Adair County District Attorney’s Office and are related to an arrest made after a vehicle pursuit in November 2017. Details of the chase or the alleged assault were not provided.

The District Attorney’s office requested assistance in the case from OSBI.

According to court documents, Glenn and Jordan and were released on a $1,000 bond each. McClure’s bond was set at $1,000. The documents did not indicate that he has bonded out, but he was not listed in the county jail.