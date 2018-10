× Waldron Police Searching For Missing Teen

WALDRON (KFSM) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in the Walrdon area.

Shayla Smallwood was last seen about 2 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 17). She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with more information should call police at 479-637-9106 or the family at 479-227-0283.