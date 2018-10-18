Waldron Student Speaks About Fight That Lead To Him Being Kicked Off Football Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALDRON (KFSM) -- A video surfacing out of Waldron shows two players fighting during Friday (Oct. 12) night's football game against Subiaco Academy.

Defensive-end Dalton Sanders can be seen in the video on the Waldron field hitting another player before other teammates join the confrontation.

“But what you don’t see is he shoved me back down, and said a couple of bad words. He said you’re not getting back up, and that’s when I got on him and started hitting him,” Sanders said.

Sanders says it was an intense football game with emotions running high.

“It was all throughout the game. Players were pushing each other, players were cussing each other, the referees were cussing at us. It all built up as it went on,” Sanders said.

Sanders has been kicked off the football team, he told 5NEWS.

He said he’s speaking out to apologize and to shed light on what he feels happened that night.

“I think I deserve being kicked off the team because my actions shouldn't have been like that, but I had all the right to hit him back, but not so many times,” Sanders says.

The Waldron School District did not immediately respond to a comment request, along with the Arkansas Athletic Association.