× Arkansas Supreme Court Disqualifies Term Limits Proposal

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has ordered election officials to not count votes cast for a ballot measure that would have imposed the strictest term limits in the country on state legislators.

Justices on Friday disqualified the proposed initiative, ruling that thousands of signatures submitted by supporters were invalid and should not have been counted. The court, however, did not rule on part of the lawsuit challenging the wording of the proposed amendment.

The measure would have limited Arkansas lawmakers to two four-year terms in the Senate and three two-year terms in the House, with a total cap of 10 years in office.

Arkansas lawmakers are currently limited to a total of 16 years in the House, Senate or a combination of both.