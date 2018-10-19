× Conway Police Investigating After Suspect Shot At By Officer During High-Speed Chase

CONWAY (THV) — Police in Conway said they’re investigation reports that an officer fired shots at a suspect after a high-speed chase.

According to our affiliate THV11 in Little Rock, an officer tried to stop a vehicle on Dave Ward Drive about 10 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle took off.

The officer pursued the vehicle, which reached speeds up to 104 miles per hour, police said.

The police officer reportedly fired shots at the vehicle during the pursuit. The vehicle eventually wrecked and the driver fled.

Police said they don’t believe the suspect was hit by the officer’s bullets.

Police have put the officer on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.