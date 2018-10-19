× Court Order Stalls Arkansas Hog Farm Permit Decision

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — A judge has further delayed an Arkansas hog farm’s permit application to operate near the Buffalo River watershed.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Newton County Circuit Judge John Putman issued a stay Wednesday on the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission’s August order that had reopened the permit application process for C&H Hog Farms. The farm is permitted to house about 6,500 hogs on Big Creek.

The commission’s order required Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality regulators to issue a final decision on the farm’s permit application. Environmental regulators had issued a notice of a draft decision last month that would deny the permit.

C&H requested the stay Sept. 6. The hog farm’s attorney says the judge’s order this week stalls regulators from taking action on the application for the time being.