× Foggy Early Saturday

The recent rains have left the ground saturated and the clouds have already start to clear in a few spots causing fog to rapidly develop.

Low clouds and fog will persist into the first part of the day in NW Arkansas; perhaps slightly longer in the River Valley before clearing out in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s to near 70 once the skies clear out.

Widespread fog/low clouds are expected early on Saturday morning.

In NW Arkansas, skies should become mostly clear by 11am — if not sooner.

The the Greater Fort Smith area, skies will gradually clear with more sunshine starting to appears around Noon.

-Garrett