Foggy Early Saturday
The recent rains have left the ground saturated and the clouds have already start to clear in a few spots causing fog to rapidly develop.
Low clouds and fog will persist into the first part of the day in NW Arkansas; perhaps slightly longer in the River Valley before clearing out in the afternoon.
Temperatures will climb into the 60s to near 70 once the skies clear out.
Widespread fog/low clouds are expected early on Saturday morning.
In NW Arkansas, skies should become mostly clear by 11am — if not sooner.
The the Greater Fort Smith area, skies will gradually clear with more sunshine starting to appears around Noon.
-Garrett