Johnson, Farmington Police Seek Theft Suspects

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Two local law enforcement agencies are looking for suspects in open theft cases.

The Johnson Police Department is seeking a suspect caught on video breaking into the Country Mart on Main Drive earlier this month.

The video shows a man in a hoodie and knee-length, basketball-style shorts and athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Duncan at (479) 521-3192.

In Farmington, police are looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into cars. The suspect was caught on a residential security camera.

He appears to be a white male with a thin beard wearing a hoodie and black-rimmed glasses or sunglasses, a backpack, shorts and Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at (479) 267-3411.