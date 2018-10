× Kansas City Tree Trimmer Dies After Falling About 60 Feet From Boom Bucket

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (FOX4) — Kansas City, Kansas police say a man died after falling about 60 feet from a broken boom bucket.

This tragic event happened early afternoon Friday (Oct. 19) in a residential neighborhood.

Police say the tree trimmer fell out when the boom bucket broke and tilted sideways.

