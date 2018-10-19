× Mega Millions Jackpot Officially Hits $1 Billion

(KFSM) — Hours before the drawing Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot officially hit $1 billion.

The total was reached about 11 a.m. amid high sales of Mega Millions lottery tickets in anticipation of Friday night’s drawing. It’s the second largest jackpot in history, trailing a $1.586 billion drawn on Jan. 13, 2016.

The cash option for the drawing would be $565 billion before taxes. Otherwise, winners could get the jackpot over a 26-year annuity payment. Pre-tax, that’s about $38.5 million per year.

The jackpot drawing will take place about 10 p.m. on Friday. You can watch the drawing during 5NEWS at 10.

Powerball is also climbing in jackpot numbers. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is currently estimated at $430 million.