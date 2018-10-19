× Missing Oklahoma Man, Subject Of Silver Alert, Found In Arkansas

MANNFORD, Okla. (KFSM) — An 85-year-old Mannford, Oklahoma, man who went missing Thursday has been located and is safe.

A Silver Alert that had been issued for Charles Loveless was canceled about 8:15 a.m. Friday.

According to Mannford Police, Loveless was found near Conway, Arkansas, after he stopped briefly while driving from Oklahoma. Police said they had been pinging his cellphone about every 15 minutes in an effort to track him. When Loveless stopped, Mannford Police were able to contact authorities in Faulkner County, who found Loveless and took him to sheriff’s office.

Family members are en route to pick him up, police said.

Police said Loveless, who suffers from dementia, simply got in the car and kept driving, which is how they believe he ended up near Conway.

Police said Loveless was “fine” otherwise.

Loveless was last seen around noon Thursday at the Mannford Senior Citizens Center before he apparently got into his 2002 Toyota Camry and started driving.