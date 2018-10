Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will shift east into the evening on Friday leaving mostly cloudy skies for the overnight.

Clouds will be slow to clear on Saturday morning but should be thinning if not gone by mid-morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Lows on Saturday night into Sunday will be close to freezing in NW Arkansas with patchy frost possible Sunday morning and Monday morning in NW Arkansas.

The next chance for rain will be Wednesday of next week.