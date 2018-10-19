Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office Make Drug Related Arrest

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — After an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, opiates, and marijuana the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s office has made three arrests.

On Thursday (Oct. 18) sheriff’s deputies and investigators along with the District 27 Drug Task Force, executed two narcotics search warrants simultaneously on two separate residences in the Scratch Out area, north of the New Hope community in northeast Sequoyah County, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

Officers located opiate pills, substances that tested positive for marijuana, and numerous firearms, Lane said. 25-year-old Michael Elliot of Muldrow, Oklahoma was arrested at the residence, Lane told 5NEWS. Elliot is being charged with possession of opiates with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Lane.

Michael Elliot is being held on a $25,000 bond.

On Friday (Oct. 19) a search warrant was executed in the northeast area of the Akins community, according to Lane.

Sheriff’s deputies and investigators found items and substances consistent with the distribution of methamphetamines, as well as over $7,000 and almost $1,700 in fake $100 bills, Lane says.

52-year-old Miguel Romero and 19-year-old London Brooke Bolin, both of Sallisaw, were arrested at their residence. Both are being charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of drug proceeds and paraphernalia.

No bond has been set for the pair yet.