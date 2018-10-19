× Sources: Ty Storey Not Expected To Play Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey is expected to miss Saturday’s game against Tulsa following hitting his head off the turf last weekend.

Storey had been said to be day-to-day by Razorbacks coach Chad Morris but the junior went through a full practice on Tuesday.

Sources told 5NEWS Sports Director Bobby Swofford Thursday night that Storey would be ruled out for the game. Storey, according to a source with immediate knowledge of the process, has not been cleared to play.

Storey completed 12-of-16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown while adding 70 yards rushing before being knocked out of the game against Ole Miss. For the season, Storey has thrown for 983 yards with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions.

Arkansas will now turn to either Cole Kelley or true freshman Connor Noland.