The Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

(THV) — The Orionid meteor shower is expected to light up the sky this weekend as it reaches its peak.

The meteor shower happens every October as the Earth passes through the debris trail from Halley’s Comet. The meteors are visible from anywhere on Earth and can be seen anywhere in the sky, according to Space.com.

They’re expected to peak this weekend with an average rate of 20-25 meteors an hour, according to Accuweather. However, there is one slight obstacle — the nearly full moon.

Peak time for the shower will be about 2 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 22). Luckily, Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma should be enjoying clear skies overnight on Sunday, giving people a chance to see some great meteors.

Some tips offered by Space.com for viewing the meteors is to get as far away from city lights as possible and give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness. With temperatures expected to be in the 40s, you’ll also want to bundle up. Lie back and watch the skies, but there’s no need for binoculars and telescopes, since they’re made to see single, stationary objects.

If you’re a photographer, bring a good wide-angle lens, keep your ISO low and adjust your shutter speed for a long exposure. You might also bring a spare battery for your camera, as the long exposures and cold temperatures will drain batteries quickly. A tripod is another must-have item for great meteor shots.