Walton Group Hosting Innovation Summit In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walton Family Foundation (WFF), the Bentonville-based philanthropic organization started 30 years ago by Walmart founders Sam and Helen Walton, is planning an exclusive event this weekend in Bentonville.

The goal of the Heartland Summit, according to the event’s website, is “to showcase the exciting innovation happening between the coasts, spark frank conversations about the challenges the region is facing, and build networks to sustain economic growth and power problem solving across the country.”

The theme of the event is “Meet in the Middle.” Attendees will “experience the Heartland’s culture, nature and wellness first-hand through yoga, bike rides, local cuisine, contemporary art, live music and so much more,” over four days between Oct. 18-21, the website says.

There will be several speakers over the four days. Some listed on the website include:

J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and managing partner of Rise of the Rest Seed Fund

Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc.

Jennifer Garner, award-winning actress and Arsist Ambassador for Save The Children

Deepak Chopra, found of The Chopra Foundation and best-selling author

Richard Florida, urbanist and author of “Rise of the Creative Class

The summit is open only to people who receive an invitation from the WFF.

About 350 invitations were sent to “investors, business and thought leaders and instigators across sectors, geographies and generations,” the website says.

