Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s Ready-To-Eat Salads Shipped To Oklahoma Recalled Over Listeria, Salmonella Concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than a thousand pounds of ready-to-eat salads are being recalled due to possible listeria and salmonella contamination.

GHSW, LLC recalled approximately 1,786 pounds of ready-to-eat salad after experts determined that a corn ingredient may be contaminated with the bacteria.

The ready-to-eat salads with chicken were produced from Oct. 1 through Oct. 18.

10 oz plastic tray packages containing “365 By Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken” with ‘Best if Sold By’ dates of 10/18 through 10/21.

8 oz plastic tray packages containing “365 By Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad” with ‘Best if Sold By’ dates of 10/18 through 10/21

13 oz plastic tray packages containing “Trader Joe’s BBQ Seasoned White Chicken Salad” with ‘Best By’ dates of 10/18, 10/19 and 10/20

10.7 oz plastic tray packages containing “Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled White Chicken” with ‘Best By’ dates of 10/18, 10/19 and 10/20

10.7 oz plastic tray packages containing “Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad with Chili Seasoned Chicken” with ‘Best By’ dates of 10/18, 10/19 and 10/20.

The products have the establishment number “P-44056” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials say the products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The problem was discovered earlier this week when GHSW, LLC received notification that the corn used in their ready-to-eat salads was being recalled by the corn supplier due to listeria and salmonella concerns.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from customers who ate the salads.