Angry Diners Confront Mitch McConnell, Supporters Defend Him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS) — A group of people angrily confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday (Oct. 19) night while he was dining out.

TMZ reports it happened at a Louisville restaurant.

A group argued with McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, about several issues.

During the confrontation, supporters in the restaurant told the group to leave McConnell alone.

TMZ reports a woman at the restaurant recorded the event.

McConnell thanked the supporters and shook their hands after the confrontation.