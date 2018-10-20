Angry Diners Confront Mitch McConnell, Supporters Defend Him
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS) — A group of people angrily confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday (Oct. 19) night while he was dining out.
TMZ reports it happened at a Louisville restaurant.
A group argued with McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, about several issues.
During the confrontation, supporters in the restaurant told the group to leave McConnell alone.
TMZ reports a woman at the restaurant recorded the event.
McConnell thanked the supporters and shook their hands after the confrontation.