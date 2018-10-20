× First Freeze Warning Of Season

A Freeze Warning (dark purple) has been issued by the National Weather Service for Northwest Arkansas. This includes Benton, Washington, and Madison Counties. The previous Frost Advisories (light purple) have been extended further south into Crawford and Franklin Counties. These are in effect from 3AM to 8AM on Sunday.

With clearing skies overnight and calm winds, temperatures will likely drop below 32 degrees in Northwest Arkansas for at least an hour. Some areas may see temperatures in the upper 20s. The River Valley will cool into the mid-30s, with a frost possible north of I-40.

-Sabrina