Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A crash on Rogers Avenue, involving a car and a truck, sends one person to the hospital, according to witnesses at the scene.

The accident happened Saturday (Oct. 20) at approximately 8:10 p.m.

The Fort Smith fire department is on scene, and Fort Smith police helped get the female driver out of the white sedan. That person was transported to the hospital; injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic was delayed in the area for a bit.