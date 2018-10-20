× Hogs Snap Skid In Noland’s First Start

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It had been six weeks since Arkansas had last come out on the right side of a game of a contest but that streak came to an end on Saturday.

A scuffling Tulsa offense was just what Arkansas needed as the Razorbacks won for the first time since the season opener as they coasted to a 23-0 win.

This is the first shutout for the Arkansas defense in 40 games, dating back to Nov. 22, 2014 vs Ole Miss. It is the first shutout of a non-conference since a 20-0 blanking of Utah State in 2006.

True freshman Connor Noland made his first career start in place of the injured Ty Storey and was able to overcome a rough start. Noland’s second pass was intercepted but he finished the day going 10-of-16 passing for 124 yards and his first career touchdown, a seven yard pass to Grayson Gunter.

The Tulsa passing game struggled all afternoon as they completed just 3-of-14 passes in the first half and misfired on 15 of their first 21 attempts.

Rakeem Boyd again carried the Arkansas offense as he ran for 99 yards before leaving in the with an injury in the third quarter. It is the second straight game in which Boyd was forced to exit early.

Connor Limpert continued to be an effective tool for the Razorbacks as he booted a pair of field goals and has gone 6-of-6 over the past two weeks.