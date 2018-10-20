Poteau Balloon Festival Brings Vibrant Color To The Sky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) -- The annual Poteau Ballon Festival took flight Saturday (Oct. 20). The two-day long festival includes tethered rides in the hot air balloons.

Also available for entertainment is a monster truck, helicopter and carnival rides.

The event is ranked in the top 10 balloon festivals in the country and will bring in more than 30,000 people this weekend.

Vendors from Missouri who are experts with kites said the weather in Oklahoma has been tricky, but it's still a great day.

"We see the winds building throughout the day. We will be putting up kites all day, we put up different structures and different kites and [if] mother nature cooperates we will have a good show," said Sean Beaver with Great American Kites.

At dusk, the field of hot air balloons will be lit up. Coordinators call it the "balloon glow." It's a great moment to take family photos.