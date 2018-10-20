× WATCH: Cold And Frosty Sunday Morning

Clear skies and calm winds will cause temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect for Northwest Arkansas. Tomorrow will feel slightly cooler than today, but there will be an abundance of sunshine.

Freeze Warnings (dark purple) and Frost Advisories (light purple) are in effect for tomorrow morning. Bring the plants inside or cover them. You'll likely wake up to frost in Northwest Arkansas.

Temperatures will be near or below freezing in Northwest Arkansas for tomorrow morning, while the River Valley will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday afternoon will warm into the low 60s, feeling cooler than today. But, there will be plenty of sunshine to keep warm.

The only rain chance this upcoming week will be on Wednesday.

-Sabrina