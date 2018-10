× WATCH: Sunny And Warmer Today, Frost Possible Sunday Morning

Fog will clear early this morning with skies turning sunny today with much warmer weather this afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight and winds will go calm which will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s for most of the area. Some areas of frost will be possible by Sunday morning, mainly across Northwest Arkansas.

Highs today:

Frost advisory Sunday morning: