Woman Found Dead After Attempted Arkansas Home Invasion

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in North Little Rock are investigating a woman’s death following an attempted home invasion.

Police say a homeowner reported that someone was trying to break into his home about 5:30 p.m. Friday (Oct 19). During the call to police the homeowner told a dispatcher that a gun had been fired, although he did not specify who had fired the weapon.

Officers who went to the home to investigate found a dead woman in the homeowner’s backyard. Whether the woman had died from a gunshot wound was not immediately released.

Neither the homeowner nor the woman has been identified and additional details were not immediately available.