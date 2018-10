× Woman Hit By Car Near Dollar Tree In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A woman was hit by a vehicle after leaving the Fort Smith Dollar Tree store at 16th Street and Grand Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 20).

Emergency crews are on scene and officials tell 5NEWS she was outside of the cross-walk area. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

5NEWS is at the scene of the accident and will update this incident.

STORY DEVELOPING